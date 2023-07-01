Local

2 Pittsburgh nightclubs locked up, deemed ‘nuisance bars’

By WPXI.com News Staff

2 Pittsburgh nightclubs locked up, deemed 'nuisance bars'

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh nightclubs are locked up after investigators deemed them “nuisance bars.”

The District Attorney said Club Energy on Kelly Street and The Lobbi on Brownsville Road don’t have liquor licenses.

11 News spoke to the owner of Club Energy last weekend after a shooting injured two people outside.

“It’s a great establishment it’s just unfortunate that we have no control over what happens outside,” the owner said.

A hearing for both injunctions has been scheduled for Wednesday.

