Pennsylvania teen drowns while swimming in lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager drowned while swimming in Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports Nathan Dan, 16, died around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Nathan was swimming when he went underwater and did not resurface, prompting a search and recovery operation.

Nathan was a student at Bellefonte Area High School and played lacrosse.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Nathan’s family,” principal Mike Fedisson said.

