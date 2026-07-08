Pennsylvania launches specialized website to help drivers navigate Parkway East closure

PITTSBURGH — The Shapiro Administration has launched a specialized 511PA website to assist travelers navigating the Parkway East closure in Pittsburgh.

The closure for the Commercial Street Bridge replacement is scheduled between July 10 and Aug. 3.

The new webpage will provide drivers with real-time travel information, helping them navigate congestion and view average drive times during the 25-day closure.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll emphasized the significance of the project and encouraged travelers to use the new resource.

“This project puts Pennsylvania on the map for innovative, accelerated construction. While the closure is short-term, the benefits will last for generations,” Carroll said. “We encourage all travelers to use 511PA for real-time updates and detour times so they can move through the area efficiently.”

The new webpage features links to traffic maps displaying travel times for primary routes around the City of Pittsburgh. It also includes helpful links and travel tips designed to assist with navigating the closure. Users can access real-time information on incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds and message board displays directly on the maps.

Travelers utilizing the “My Routes” option on the 511PA website will find a list of special points of interest when selecting their starting point or destination. This feature is designed to simplify the process of finding the best route around the closure.

PennDOT’s Western Regional Traffic Management Center is supporting the project by posting real-time travel information on changeable message signs. PennDOT will use cameras in the affected area and throughout the closure to enhance monitoring of current traffic conditions. Message boards will also be used to direct travelers.

Drivers in and around the greater Pittsburgh area should anticipate changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles and an increase in traffic on detour routes. PennDOT suggests considering carpooling or using public transit to help reduce traffic and alleviate commuting stress. Information on additional Park & Ride locations, detour maps and directions is available on the Commercial Street Bridge webpage.

To keep travelers informed, PennDOT has established an email distribution list for Parkway East traffic advisories and construction updates. Interested individuals can enroll via an online sign-up form.

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