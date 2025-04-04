Jurors tell judge they are deadlocked, asked to continue deliberating in Beaver County murder trial

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — No decision was reached during the third day of jury deliberations in a high-profile murder case in Beaver County.

Rebecca Miller’s body was found on a trail near Geneva College in Beaver Falls in January 2024.

Tyrik Jones is charged with sexually sexually assaulting and stabbing her. He was the last person seen with her and denied it when police questioned him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jurors review testimony during second day of deliberations in trial for murder near local college

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the jury sent a note saying they were deadlocked when it comes to the homicide charge. The judge then told them this is an important decision they need to make and sent them back to keep deliberating.

At the end of the day, the judge kept one juror back to question them behind closed doors.

The judge told the jury to come back Friday morning to keep deliberating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group