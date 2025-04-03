8 cars stolen from Oakland over 48 hour period

PITTSBURGH — Two popular brands of cars are the targets of thieves around the city of Pittsburgh.

Over the course of two nights, eight cars, mostly Kias and Hyundais, have been stolen from Oakland and one car was stolen out of Shadyside.

Pittsburgh Police say Ricardo Raspanti was just picked up last night by Allegheny County Police on an outstanding warrant from the Pittsburgh Police Auto Squad. Police say he stole eight cars from Oakland over the weekend.

Daniel Comer is a Pitt student who says his Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Oakland about six months ago.

“I got a call from a police officer,” Comer said. “He was like ‘your car got towed.’”

Comer said the officer told him his Hyundai Elantra was dumped in an alley and torn apart.

“Because someone broke into it, stole it, drove it and ditched it in any alleyway after they tried to steal the steering column,” Comer said.

Fortunately, Comer said he had nothing inside - a decision he says was intentional. His doors were locked.

“They took off part of the handle - that’s how they got in,” Comer added.

Pittsburgh Police say they’ve seen nine car thefts, in particular Kias and Hyundais stolen from Oakland and Shadyside in the past several days.

This comes as 11 Investigates Rick Earle has reported the city’s auto squad is down to just one officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: As car thefts rise in Pittsburgh, the number of auto squad officers decreases

Comer says while his case hasn’t been solved, there is something you can do to prevent yourself from being a target.

“I would say buy a wheel lock,” Comer said. “If someone goes up to your car and sees a steering lock, there’s no way they’re going to attempt to get into your car because there is no way they can get away.”

Pittsburgh Police are partnering with AAA and will hold a steering wheel lock giveaway on April 28 at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center (1852 Enoch St, Pittsburgh, PA).

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Due to the number of thefts in Oakland, Zone 4 will hold a similar giveaway. The time and location are T.B.D.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group