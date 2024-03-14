Local

Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Neighbors work together to free deer from plastic jug stuck on its head Credit: Bill Sawyer

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deer with a plastic jug stuck on its head spotted in the woods in Ohio Township has been set free after weeks of turmoil.

>> Deer with container stuck on its head spotted in Pittsburgh area

“It ended as well as it could’ve today,” said Bill Sawyer, who initially spotted the deer on Feb. 22 on a game camera outside his home.

On 11 at 11, how neighbors came together to save the animal.

