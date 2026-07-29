Teen girl in critical condition after being hit by truck at party in Washington County

A 19-year-old West Allegheny High School graduate remains in critical condition after she was run over by a pickup truck at a field party in Burgettstown over the weekend.

Ayla Reynolds was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital early Saturday morning after she was struck at a party in the woods along Creek Road, according to her grandmother, Rebecca.

Doctors are working to save Reynolds’ leg, but her grandmother said they now believe it will likely need to be amputated below the knee.

“She’s not doing well,” Rebecca said. “She’s still in critical condition, on a ventilator. They are working really hard to save the leg, but don’t think they can.”

Rebecca said Reynolds was one of three people struck when a pickup truck lost control while driving people up a steep hill to the party. She identified the driver as Reynolds’ ex-boyfriend.

According to Rebecca, Reynolds was pulled underneath the truck and suffered the most serious injuries. Friends and the driver placed her in the truck and rushed her to Weirton Medical Center because they feared it would take too long for an ambulance to reach the remote location. She was later flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Rebecca said Reynolds suffered multiple spinal fractures, a broken pelvis, spleen injuries, internal bleeding and severe injuries to her leg. She said the other two people who were struck suffered minor injuries.

The crash came just days after Reynolds received encouraging news about a long battle with her kidney.

“She just got the all good last Wednesday,” Rebecca said, explaining that her granddaughter had undergone multiple surgeries in recent years.

Despite the circumstances, Rebecca said she has chosen to forgive the young driver.

“I don’t hate him. I forgive him,” she said. “He’s a young kid. I met with him last night. We talked and we hugged.”

Rebecca said the family is asking for continued prayers as Reynolds remains hospitalized.

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