2 students caught with knives at Kiski Area Intermediate School

Two Kiski Area Intermediate School students brought knives to campus on Wednesday, school officials say.

Officials said students “brought the knives to school to show them off to one another following a conversation the evening before regarding hunting.”

Although no threat was discovered, there is an increased police presence at the school.

In a letter to families, the superintendent said the knives, which were about one-and-a-half to three inches long, were confiscated. The incident is under investigation.

