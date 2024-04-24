UPMC to layoff at least 1,000 people, cites ongoing post-pandemic challenges

PITTSBURGH — UPMC confirms to Channel 11 that it will be laying off part of its workforce.

In a statement, Paul Wood, the vice president and chief communication officer, said the health care system “continues to face the realities of a still-evolving, post-pandemic marketplace” and as a response to the ongoing challenges says “limited reductions are occurring.”

Wood says the reductions are primarily taking place among non-clinical, non-member-facing, administrative staff through attrition, closing of open positions and elimination of redundancies, among other actions.

“This realignment will not alter UPMC’s investments in our communities, facilities, commitment to clinical care and research, strategic growth, or to offering those throughout our workforce industry-leading benefits. Because these decisions will be difficult for affected employees, enhanced severance pay and benefits coverage is being provided,” Wood’s statement said in part.

Wood says the actions impact just over 1% of staff among its more than 100,000-person workforce, meaning at least 1,000 people are being impacted by the layoffs.

