HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash along Route 8 in Hampton Township on Monday.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of McNeal Road.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed two people were taken to a hospital from the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

