First responders were called to a three-vehicle crash in Shaler Township Thursday night.

Two vehicles crashed into an unattached garage in the 1600 block of Babcock Boulevard just before 11 p.m. A vehicle parked in the garage was damaged.

Officials told Channel 11 no one was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

