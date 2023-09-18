Man accused of shooting, killing Uber driver appears in court; defense team enters multiple motions

PITTSBURGH — Prosecutors are facing a major challenge in the case of a local woman who was murdered while driving for Uber.

Channel 11 was the only station in court on Monday as Calvin Crew faced a judge while the defense team entered multiple motions.

Crew is accused of holding an Uber driver at gunpoint before killing her.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., the critical piece of evidence that defense lawyers don’t want the jury to see.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group