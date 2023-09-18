Local

Man accused of shooting, killing Uber driver appears in court; defense team enters multiple motions

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Calvin Crew Calvin Crew is in custody for the death of a woman who was driving for Uber when she went missing and was found shot to death. (Allegheny County Police)

PITTSBURGH — Prosecutors are facing a major challenge in the case of a local woman who was murdered while driving for Uber.

Channel 11 was the only station in court on Monday as Calvin Crew faced a judge while the defense team entered multiple motions.

Crew is accused of holding an Uber driver at gunpoint before killing her.

On 11 News at 5 p.m., the critical piece of evidence that defense lawyers don’t want the jury to see.

