Former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault accused of violating bond

BUTLER, Pa. — A former Butler school board member charged with sexual assault appeared in court on Thursday for an alleged bond violation.

Bill Halle allegedly violated one of his bond conditions to keep him off social media.

Last month, police criminally charged the former Butler school board member for sex crimes. They said he assaulted a teenage girl he employed and counseled.

Only Channel 11 was there when Bill Halle walked into court for a bond revocation hearing.

Last month, Halle suddenly resigned from the Butler school board after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Police said they found sexually explicit texts and the girl admitted to having sex with Halle. She worked at the cafe and youth Net Outreach center Halle ran.

A bond condition was set to refrain from using the internet. However, the next day, Halle allegedly violated that condition and opened up a Snapchat account.

A Butler school board member testified that she got a notification on her phone that he joined.

In court, the DA’s office asked the judge to revoke his bond.

Halle’s defense attorney said the condition wasn’t specified.

The judge clarified that Halle cannot use social media and only certain internet use is now allowed.

The building where Halle’s cafe and youth center is located is up for sheriff’s sale in September.

