2 water main breaks reported in as many days in same area of Chartiers Township

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two water main breaks this week left some residents in Chartiers Township without water for two consecutive days. Pennsylvania American Water says both water breaks have since been repaired.

The first water main break on Adlin Avenue happened on Tuesday morning. Water was turned off for several hours.

“Things seemed to be going ok,” neighbor Phyllis Albright laughed. “I got up this morning… and that was around 5, 5:30… and the same thing! No water.”

A second break on Wednesday shut water service off again.

“You only appreciate it when you don’t have it,” Tom Olszewski said.

Pennsylvania American Water stated that just over 200 properties were affected.

“I think the water company’s doing all they can do, you can’t blame them. At least they’re here. They were here at 5:30 this morning fixing it,” Olszewski said.

The company says customers may have low pressure and temporary discoloration as the water lines fill.

“For discoloration, run cold water at the lowest level of your house. For cloudy water, run water at the highest level of your house. The condition should clear after 3 to 5 minutes of running water,” a statement from Pennsylvania American Water said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group