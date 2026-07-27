Coroner, medical helicopters called to Butler Township crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Butler County.

A Butler County 911 official says first responders were called to a crash on Route 8 (Pittsburgh Road) in Butler Township between Decatur Drive and Litman Road just before 7 p.m.

It was unclear how many people were injured in the crash, but the official confirms the coroner was called to the scene.

Videos sent to Channel 11 show two heavily damaged vehicles on scene.

At least two medical helicopters were also on scene, along with several ambulances.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about this breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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