Commercial Street Bridge Project: Parkway East to reopen on Monday, PennDOT confirms

PITTSBURGH — The Parkway East Commercial Street Bridge is set to open on Monday.

A PennDOT official confirms to Channel 11 that the section of the Parkway East that’s been closed while crews imploded the old bridge and slid the new one into place is expected to reopen on Monday evening.

The exact time for the reopening was not immediately available.

Last week, PennDOT Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll said the project was running ahead of schedule, and anticipated the highway would reopen in the middle of the week at the latest.

The $95 million project recently saw a new bridge deck slide 102 feet to replace the old deck.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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