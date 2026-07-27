Crash shuts down part of southbound Route 28

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down part of an Allegheny County highway.

An Allegheny County 911 official tells Channel 11 that first responders were called to a crash on State Route 28 in Frazer Township around 9:35 p.m.

PennDOT’s 511 Map shows that southbound 28 is closed between Exit 12A: Pittsburgh Mills Blvd and Exit 12: Cheswick/Springdale because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic cameras in the area show a large emergency response on southbound 28, below Pittsburgh Mills Blvd.

Information on injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Drivers are urged to take another route.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group