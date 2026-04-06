2 women injured in Easter Sunday stabbing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two women were injured in a stabbing incident on Easter Sunday in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police were called to the 300 block of Flowers Avenue in Hazelwood around 6:30 p.m. for a reported domestic altercation.

Officers arrived to find two women in a home who had minor stab wounds to their hands and forearms. Both were taken to an area hospital by medics.

Witnesses told police that the women, who are relatives, got into an argument before the stabbing, the spokesperson says.

No arrests have been made, but charges are expected to be filed.

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