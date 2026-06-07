Shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood leaves man injured

PITTSBURGH — A shooting injured a man in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood Saturday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 7600 block of Susquehanna Street around 8:30 p.m. for a 13-round ShotSpotter.

Officers arrived to find a man who’d been shot in the left shoulder. They rendered aid until medics could take him to the hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows that the man and a woman were in a vehicle when an altercation broke out with several people outside, officials say.

A person reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple times into the vehicle.

The woman was not injured in the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, as officers review surveillance video from the area.

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