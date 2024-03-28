2023 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — VisitPITTSBURGH announced Wednesday that 2023 was a record-breaking year for tourism alongside Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The industry’s economic impact topped $6.4 million, supported more than 38,000 jobs and booked more than 200 events.

Shapiro is encouraging the city to host one of the biggest sporting events in the nation next.

The 2026 NFL Draft would bring between 300,000 and 400,000 people to the city with an economic impact of around $130 million. This is the city’s first bid to host.

With last year’s tourism track record, the governor believes Pittsburgh is long overdue to host the big event.

Last year the city’s tourism industry made a $6.4 billion economic impact with a more than 6% increase in visitor spending, over a 5% increase in the amount of tax money generated and a nearly 7% increase in the amount of money made by tourism industry workers.

Pittsburgh tourism impact 2023:

• 6.1% increase in visitor spending

• 5.4% increase in state and local taxes generated

• 6.7% increase in labor income for the more than 38,000 jobs

Mayor Ed Gainey committed to the necessary infrastructure and public safety improvements needed to continue to grow the city’s tourism sector.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato highlighted how far the region has come.

VisitPITTSBURGH predicts in 2024 the tourism economic impact will be $6.7 billion and bring more than 2,000 new jobs to the region.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group