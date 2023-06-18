2023 Westmoreland County Airshow kicks off at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Airshow kicked off on Saturday.

The airshow is running at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

This year one of the big attractions was U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. This is the first time the Thunderbirds have been back since 2017. The aircraft is considered the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of World War 2.

Visitors can F-16 jet fighters, a P-51 freighter, an A-10 Thunderbolt and USMC V-22 Osprey.

Some people can also take a “wing walk” which allows them to walk along the wing of a TBM Avenger to see the cockpit.

Vintage planes and unique cars are also on display.

The airshow will run on Sunday too and opens at 9 a.m. Parking is $5 and tickets are $25.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group