2025 Pittsburgh International Auto Show underway at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh International Auto Show is back.

The show is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. It features new vehicles and the industry’s latest advancements.

It kicked off Friday with more than 30 different brands of vehicles including Maseratis, Cadillacs, Chevrolets and Hondas among others.

A new pet travel safety demonstration has been featured with the help of the Greater Pittsburgh Golden Retriever Club.

“It’s so important that they’re hauled and transported safely, because you’ll see a dog hanging out the window sometimes, going down the road - bad move. You have to haul them safely, just like you do people,” said Neighborhood Ford Store chairman Joseph Thurby.

The auto show continues through Monday.

Click here for more details about the 2025 Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

