Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood following altercation, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, first responders were called to the 1200 block of Pritchard Street just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a male who’d been shot.

Officers arrived to find a man inside a home who’d been shot multiple times, including once in the head. Medics pronounced him dead on scene.

Witnesses told officers that he and another man had been in an altercation before the shooting.

The shooter was taken to police headquarters for questioning, officials say.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

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