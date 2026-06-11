Motorcycle rider dead after crash in Lawrence County

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Lawrence County.

According to Neshannock Township Police, officers responded to State Route 18 (Wilmington Road) at 2:48 p.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles was a motorcycle. Police arrived to find the rider with serious injuries, being attended to by several medical professionals on scene.

An ambulance took the rider to where he would be picked up by medical helicopter, but his injuries prevented him from being flown, police say.

Instead, an ambulance took him to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Police identified the rider as Bryan T. Scheidemantle, 60, of Neshannock.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were not injured, police say.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

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