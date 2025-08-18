21-year-old man shot, killed inside friend’s house in Washington County

ELLSWORTH, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting inside a home in Washington County late Sunday.
The shooting happened at around 11:12 p.m. in the 20 block of Walnut Street in Ellsworth.
According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, Elijah Thomas Johnson, 21, of Carnegie, was shot inside a friend’s house.
Investigators were on the scene until at least 7 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
