Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Parts of the City of Clairton are under a boil water advisory, according to a release from Pennsylvania American Water.

On Sunday morning, a booster pump station lost power, resulting in a loss of positive water pressure to a water storage tank serving the Clairton area. The loss of pressure could allow contamination in the distribution system, officials say.

About 1,500 customers in Pennsylvania American Water’s Valley District are impacted by the advisory.

Residents in the affected area are told to bring all water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before use, or use bottled water.

Improperly treated water may contain disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses and parasites, officials say. Symptoms may include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems may be at increased risk of infection.

In the meantime, the booster station is running on a backup generator until power is restored, officials say. Pennsylvania American Water is collecting water samples and will announce when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Click here for more information or call Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.

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