Scottdale could be without power for days after strong storm

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — A community hit hard during storms on Saturday is urged to be cautious as cleanup efforts get underway.

Early afternoon storms ripped through Southwestern Pennsylvania, leaving behind a swath of damage in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

One of the areas hit hard is in Scottdale, where almost half of the borough is still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Our crew in the community has seen many massive trees uprooted and wires lying across roadways.

Scottdale Mayor Lindy House says first responders have been hard at work to make sure the community is safe. She urges the public to avoid downed power lines and not to try to remove a fallen tree near any wires.

"Power will potentially be out for a few days at minimum," House said. “Be sure to continue to check on your neighbors as we continue to get through the aftermath of this storm the best that we can.”

The National Weather Service is surveying storm damage in areas possibly impacted by a tornado on Monday, and Scottdale is one of the areas meteorologists will look into. Community members are urged to share their damage reports with the agency.

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