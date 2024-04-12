212 weeks later, Giant Eagle celebrates back to office at new headquarters in Cranberry Woods

In case anybody asks how long it’s been since Giant Eagle operated out of a headquarters office, CEO Bill Artman is counting.

“It’s been 212 weeks since we’ve had a corporate headquarters at Giant Eagle,” said Artman at a ribbon cutting celebration for the company’s new Cranberry Woods office. “212 weeks is a long time.”

In what’s likely his most conspicuous leadership move as CEO after taking over in the role last year, Artman and company celebrated the new headquarters at 700 Cranberry Woods, a former FedEx office the grocer opted for after leaving behind its former headquarters buildings in O’Hara Township.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group