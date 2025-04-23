$2.2 million winning lottery ticket sold at Pittsburgh gas station

A multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket was sold at a local gas station! — A Cash 5 lottery ticket worth more than $2.2 million was sold at a Pittsburgh gas station.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday, 2-14-18-23-29, to win $2,244.106.

The Sunoco on Arlington Avenue in the South Side Slopes will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 43,300 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing

