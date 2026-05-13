Woman accused of stealing $300K from local country club while serving as office manager

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local woman is accused of stealing cash from a local country club for several years. She is the former office manager and is now being investigated by the district attorney’s office.

“It is a lot of money! Now you can’t do anything with it! You’re sitting in jail!” Vandergrift resident Jaden Crofutt said.

“You just can’t do that! There’s people that are struggling and you gotta get that back somehow,” Vandergrift resident Steven Zatko said.

That’s the public’s reaction after hearing their local country club is at the center of crime.

Former office manager of Willowbrook Country Club, Laurie Voyten, is accused of pocketing $300,000 in cash over several years.

“They know what’s right and what’s wrong. We all know that,” Zatko said.

Police say Voyten hadn’t paid local taxes for the club since 2017, failed to pay vendors, and hadn’t paid payroll taxes for employees from January 2020 to August 2025.

The club is a small non-profit, according to police, so the office manager only reports to the elected treasurer; they do not oversee her work.

Police say Voyten likely acted alone after seeing surveillance video showing him carrying boxes out of the Club at 3:00 am on the morning of September 5.

Review of the video also showed her at similar times entering and leaving the Club, carrying what appeared to be trash bags filled with shredded documents to her car.

“I don’t know how you can think you can just take money and not eventually get caught. It makes no sense,” Crofutt said.

According to police Voyten, intercepted paperwork from the IRS for years from the treasurer that would have alerted the club to the missing payroll tax money.

It wasn’t until one of the letters made it to the new treasurer in August of last year that they noticed Voyten’s wrongdoing. Police say when management tried to bring her in for questioning, she did not show up and instead left her keys at the club and resigned over the phone.

Channel 11 reached out to Willowbrook’s attorney but has not heard back. Voyten’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

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