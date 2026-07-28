$2.25M Cranberry Township home with outdoor kitchen listed for sale

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home in Cranberry Township is currently for sale for $2.25 million.

The home, located at 125 Fairview Dr., is listed with the Pierre Khoury team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and is situated on a property totaling just under one acre within Franklin Crossings.

The Infinity Custom Homes estate has four finished levels. On the main floor, there’s a two-story great room with 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a flagstone gas fireplace. There’s a gourmet kitchen with a butler’s pantry and an adjoining sunroom. The main floor also includes an executive office, a laundry room, a guest suite and a formal dining room.

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