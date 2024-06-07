2nd annual Missing Persons Awareness Day recognizes people missing in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

The second annual Missing Persons Awareness Day will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Friendship Park in Bloomfield.

The event recognizes all missing people in the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. There are over 500 children and adults currently missing in Pennsylvania.

Janice McKinney, mother of Cherri Mahan, who went missing in 1985, will speak.

ID and fingerprinting for families will take place and attendees will learn how to educate and protect children.

