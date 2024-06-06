Woman claimed to be Cherrie Mahan on social media; fingerprints not a match, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman claimed to be Cherrie Mahan, who went missing nearly 40 years ago, on social media.

>> 11 Investigates the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan

Cherrie was only 8 years old when she vanished after getting off a school bus in rural Butler County.

Police said the woman left a voicemail and investigators attempted to reach her at the phone number and email she provided.

She has not contacted the police again, but investigators were able to get her fingerprints, which they said were not a match to Cherrie’s after an initial review.

If the woman contacts police again, they said they would continue investigating her claim.

