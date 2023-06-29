2nd pickle, Christmas in July added to Picklesburgh 2023

PITTSBURGH — A second pickle and a Christmas in July celebration have been added to the Picklesburgh plans this year.

According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, a three-story-tall inflatable Heinz pickle ornament will tower above the Boulevard of the Allies.

The signature balloon seen in past years will fly over PPG Plaza.

Christmas in July attractions include a giant inflatable leg lamp from A Christmas Story and photo ops with the Pirate Parrot in his Santa hat and the nutcracker.

Attendees can also enjoy a taste of the holidays at the Pickled Christmas pop-up bar, which will offer themed cocktails, quick bites and Helmut’s Strudel.

For more information visit picklesburgh.com.

