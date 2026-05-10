Protect your plants! Frost Advisory takes effect in parts of Western Pennsylvania tonight

PITTSBURGH — It will be cool this evening and turn chilly overnight, with temperatures dropping to the low 40s.

Our far northern counties’ lows will drop to the 30s as a Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight through 8 a.m. Monday for Clarion, Venango and Forest counties. If you are in the advised locations, take steps to protect outdoor plants and crops as they could be damaged in the cold tonight.

Frost Impact Tips

It will be cool Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. A spotty afternoon shower can’t be ruled out with a northwesterly wind flow off Lake Erie.

We’ll have a clear, calm and cold Monday night. Lows will likely drop into the 30s with areas of frost possible. A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight Monday night through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Butler, Lawrence, Armstrong and Indiana counties and northern areas. You will likely need to protect plants and vegetation ahead of Monday night. Make sure to check the latest forecast.

Freeze Watch

Tuesday will start cold in the 30s, but sunshine and a southwesterly wind will help temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Rain will develop late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning with the chance for some thunder.

Cooler air will follow for Thursday, with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s. Warmer Friday highs jump back to the low 60s, with warmer air on the way and a pattern switch into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

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