3 Allegheny County men arrested in human-trafficking sting in Ohio

A joint sting operation in Ohio led to the arrest of 8 men accused of human trafficking.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the joint operation happened between the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the Steubenville police force in Ohio on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pennsylvania natives Kenneth Anderson, 29, of Coraopolis, John Denk, 45, of Allison Park and Richard Matve, 65, of Coraopolis, all face misdemeanor charges for engaging in prostitution.

“We’ve said it many times and will repeat it until the message resonates: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said. “We’re committed to going after those who fuel the exploitation of human beings through trafficking.”

This is the second operation between the task force and the Steubenville police department.

10 men were arrested in July in that operation.

