At least 1 injured in single-vehicle crash that shut down Route 8 in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash along Route 8 in Shaler Township late Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of William Flynn Highway and Spencer Lance around 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a smashed-up vehicle and debris all over the roadway.

Allegheny County dispatchers told Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

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