3 long-condemned buildings being demolished in Washington County in effort to fight blight

Crews have started demolishing three long-condemned buildings in Washington County in an effort to combat blight.

As part of a broader revitalization strategy initiated by the Washington County Board of Commissioners, the Washington County Redevelopment Authority is working on bringing down the buildings on the 500 block of Pike Street in Meadowlands.

“These structures have outlived their purpose and safety,” Commissioner Nick Sherman said. “Their removal is essential to restoring the corridor both visually and functionally.”

The buildings are located on a highly trafficked stretch that connects Meadowlands with Canonsburg and Washington. Officials think the project will clean up the area and bring new opportunities.

“This is more than demolition—it’s strategic infrastructure investment,” Commissioner Sherman said. “We are laying the groundwork for the next chapter of community development.”

Once the demolition is done, likely within a month, and the clean-up is completed soon after, the lots will be stabilized for potential redevelopment. Currently, county officials are considering concepts like public green space, community parking, and mixed-use buildings that complement nearby businesses and homes.

