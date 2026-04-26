3 peregrine falcon chicks hatch in Cathedral of Learning nest

PITTSBURGH — High above the crowds in Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft, the team of a beloved peregrine falcon pair was growing.

The National Aviary says falcons Carla and Ecco welcomed three hatchlings in their nest on the side of the Cathedral of Learning over the weekend.

The first chick hatched late on Friday evening. The next two hatched on Saturday.

There is a fourth hatch in this clutch, and the Aviary says if it’s fertile, it will likely hatch by Sunday night.

Carlo and Ecco will now be busy around the clock, feeding and caring for their chicks.

Click here to watch the live Peregrine FalconCam.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group