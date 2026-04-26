Man dead after being shot inside Duquesne home

DUQUESNE, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead overnight, after police say he was shot in the head in Duquesne.

In an email, Allegheny County Police Department officials said officers were called to a home on South Sixth Street around 1:32 a.m. Sunday for “unknown trouble.”

Once they got on scene, officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they detained a woman on scene, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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