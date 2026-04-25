NFL Draft in Pittsburgh sets all-time attendance record

PITTSBURGH — The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh continues to set records!

The city broke the all-time round one attendance record with 320,000 fans on Thursday night. This crowd topped 275,000 plus who attended in Detroit in 2024, according to the NFL.

Now that the NFL Draft has officially wrapped up, officials announced that fans broke the all-time attendance record.

According to a notification on the NFL OnePass app, 805,000 fans attended the draft over the last three days.

That breaks the previous all-time attendance record, 775,000 fans, also set at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

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