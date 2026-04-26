Long-term ramp closure starting on Parkway East

A long-term Parkway East ramp closure is about to go into effect.

PennDOT officials say the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Edgewood (Exit 77) toward South Braddock Avenue will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The ramp toward Swissvale will remain open.

This around-the-clock closure for bridge and roadway reconstruction is expected to last through late June.

Throughout the ramp closure, drivers should abide by the following detour:

Eastbound I-376 to Edgewood toward South Braddock Avenue

Take the ramp on the right toward Swissvale

Turn left onto Monongahela Avenue

Follow Monongahela Avenue to the intersection of South Braddock Avenue

End detour

This ramp closure is part of the $100 million Parkway East betterment project that will resurface the interstate and interchange ramps between Edgewood and Monroeville, among other work.

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