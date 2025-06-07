3 snakes found alive in Evans City mobile home seriously damaged by fire

EVANS CITY, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours putting out flames in a mobile home in Evans City.

The fire on Pioneer Road was reported around 2 a.m. and Butler County 911 officials tell us no one was hurt.

Callery VFC says crews were on scene for several hours suppressing the fire and overhauling the mobile home. Photos the department posted show heavy flames and thick smoke shooting from the roof.

Firefighters were sent back to the home later on Saturday to put out spot fires. While on scene, they helped the homeowner remove three live snakes found inside the burned structure.

Snake removed from burned mobile home One of the snakes removed from a mobile home in Evans City after damaging fire. (Callery VFC)

