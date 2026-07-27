Man accused of opening fire at troopers in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, after Pennsylvania State Police say he shot at troopers in Indiana County on Sunday.

In a press release, PSP says troopers were called to Valley Road in Young Township around 11:45 a.m. for a disturbance. The victim alleged that Robert Richard II, 60, who lived at a neighboring residence, was pointing an automatic rifle at his home while he and his fiancé were inside.

Once troopers got on scene, they reportedly saw Richard outside the victim’s home, holding a long gun.

Then, PSP says Richard “opened fire directly at troopers.” Troopers returned fire, hitting Richard in the shoulder.

Troopers took Richard into custody and rendered first aid on scene before he was taken to Forbes Hospital for further treatment.

Richard is now facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group