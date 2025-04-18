3 suspects in deadly 2021 Marshall-Shadeland shooting arrested

PITTSBURGH — Three people accused of being involved in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021 have been arrested.

Ernest Adams was shot and killed on the 1300 block of Malden Street in Marshall Shadeland on Aug. 17, 2021. He was found dead inside a house.

Pittsburgh Police said Caia Oliver, 21, Ramone Harrison, 27, and Jermale Lewis, 29, are suspects in that shooting.

All three of them were taken into custody on Thursday.

They were interviewed at police headquarters before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group