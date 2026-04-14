$10K a Month for Life winning scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A winning $10,000 a Month for Life scratch-off ticket was sold at an Allegheny County convenience store.

The Come-n-Go in the 2000 block of South Braddock Avenue in Swissvale will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

$10,000 a Month for Life is a $5 game that offers top prizes of $10,000 a month for life or a cash option of $1.6 million.

Scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and the retailers don’t know where the winning tickets will be sold ahead of time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group