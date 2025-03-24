3 women arrested during burglary in Crescent Township, police recover stolen U-Haul

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three women were arrested during a burglary in Crescent Township on Saturday.

According to court documents, a man went to his dad’s house on the 900 block of Harper Road to pick up a few items. When he got there, he saw three unknown women inside and a U-Haul van in the driveway, so he called the police.

Court documents say police caught the women red-handed. Officers said they saw obvious forced signs of entry when they arrived.

They told police they had been invited there by a man named “Donny.” The man who reported the burglary said he did not know a man named Donny.

A criminal complaint said the women admitted to moving a couch and a stove out of the house but police do not know where those items were taken.

The U-Haul parked outside was reported to be stolen out of Monroeville.

Police said the son’s quick response made all the difference.

“While our community is a quiet, residential one, we recognize that crime can sometimes find its way here. However, our strong partnership between residents and law enforcement serves as a powerful line of protection. By staying alert and working together, we help ensure the safety of our neighborhoods,” the Crescent Township Police Department said.

The Hopewell Township Police Department also helped stop the burglary.

