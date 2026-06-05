Wet weather expected on Saturday, showers start the day

PITTSBURGH — Two rounds of wet weather will impact your outdoor plans Saturday, so check out the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading out.

A morning round of showers will give way to a break ahead of an afternoon round of showers and storms that could be strong to severe.

Click here to track the storms with LIVE RADAR.

While the exact timing of the storms could change, right now, the strongest storms could develop as early as 2 p.m. north of Pittsburgh, then between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Beaver, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties then through the evening for areas south.

Any storm that develops could bring damaging winds, lightning, hail, downpours, and isolated tornadoes.

Have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches, and warnings.

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