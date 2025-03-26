$35 million donation propels Allegheny College toward ambitious campaign goal

MEADVILLE, Pa. — Allegheny College is on a roll.

The Meadville college has received the largest single gift in its history — a $35 million contribution — on the heels of several major gifts in the fall.

The $35 million gift was made by the estate entrepreneur, philanthropist and Allegheny College alumnus Philip L. St. Moritz. It will be used to establish The Phil St. Moritz Center for Innovation at Reis Hall. St. Moritz died in 2021.

The college said the gift will fund the renovation and transformation of one of Allegheny’s hallmark buildings, Reis Hall, to benefits students from all academic interests.

The St. Moritz Center will house the Allegheny Lab for Innovation and Creativity (ALIC) and the Department of Computer and Information Science. It will also provide technology and teaching spaces covering numerous academic disciplines. It will include classrooms and collaborative study spaces, labs and a multipurpose outdoor plaza.

