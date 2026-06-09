Charges filed against 8 men in connection with murder of homicide suspect in Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — Charges have been filed against eight men for the murder of a homicide suspect at the Allegheny County Jail.

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Tyrone Good,44, was killed in the jail on May 13. He was a homicide suspect in the death of Michelle Sturdivant.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Allegheny County Police Department announced charges filed against:

Kendall McKoy, 24

Justin Allen, 25

Delvonte Woodson, 20

Jerrell Rockymore, 18

Mark Beavers, 27

Tavarius Lee, 20

Shawn Davis, 23

Anthony Schmitt, 24

Police said all eight men are facing criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and tampering with physical evidence charges.

According to police, six people went into Good’s cell at 12:44 p.m. A few minutes later, two more people went into the cell and closed the door behind them. Police believe the incident lasted six minutes and 30 seconds.

Good was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is breaking down the court paperwork to learn more about what happened inside Good’s cell that led to these charges. Check back in for more details on this developing story and tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest details on this breaking story.

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